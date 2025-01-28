Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Central Michigan 9-10, Buffalo 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Central Michigan is 1-9 against Buffalo since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Despite being away, the Chippewas are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Central Michigan will head into Saturday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Western Michigan on Saturday. Central Michigan blew past Western Michigan 73-52. The Chippewas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Central Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jakobi Heady, who earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds. Heady's performance made up for a slower game against Ball State on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Kyler VanderJagt, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Buffalo couldn't handle Eastern Michigan on Saturday and fell 90-77. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Ryan Sabol, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. That's the most threes Sabol has posted since back in March of 2024. Tyson Dunn was another key player, going 8 for 14 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Buffalo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Central Michigan is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-10 record this season. As for Buffalo, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.

Central Michigan opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-64 loss to Buffalo. Can Central Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a big 7.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chippewas, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.