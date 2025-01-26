Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between BYU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 28-23 lead against Cincinnati.

BYU came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Cincinnati 12-6, BYU 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. The Bearcats' defense has only allowed 61.7 points per game this season, so the Cougars' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Tuesday, Cincinnati couldn't handle Texas Tech and fell 81-71.

Despite the defeat, Cincinnati had strong showings from Dillon Mitchell, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus three blocks, and Jizzle James, who went 8 for 12 en route to 17 points. What's more, James also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Cincinnati struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Colorado typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday BYU proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Buffaloes 83-67.

Richie Saunders was the offensive standout of the game as he went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Egor Demin, who posted eight points along with seven assists and four steals.

Cincinnati's loss dropped their record down to 12-6. As for BYU, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cincinnati has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cincinnati is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 7-11 ATS record.

Odds

BYU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.