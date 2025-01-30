Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-14, Cal-Baker. 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal Poly is 0-10 against Cal-Baker. since December of 2018 but things could change on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row, Cal Poly finally turned things around against LBSU on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Beach.

Even though they won, Cal Poly struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal-Baker. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to UC Riverside 83-79. The Roadrunners haven't had much luck with the Highlanders recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Cal Poly's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-14. As for Cal-Baker., they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

While only Cal-Baker. took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Cal-Baker. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Cal Poly.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 7 years.