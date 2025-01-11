Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: CSNorthridge 11-5, Cal-Baker. 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. The Roadrunners have the home-court advantage, but the Matadors are expected to win by 4.5 points.

CSNorthridge is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UC Irvine just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 77-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Anteaters. The Matadors have struggled against the Anteaters recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to UCSB by a score of 78-66.

CSNorthridge's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-5. As for Cal-Baker., they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: CSNorthridge has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid victory over Cal-Baker. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 76-71. Does CSNorthridge have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal-Baker. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a 4.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Matadors, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 5 out of their last 9 games against CSNorthridge.