Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: LBSU 6-9, Cal-Baker. 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. The Roadrunners will be strutting in after a win while the Beach will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cal-Baker. took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They walked away with a 75-64 victory over UC Davis.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, LBSU's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 76-60 bruising from UC Riverside.

LBSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 11.7 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 5.8 per game.

Cal-Baker.'s win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for LBSU, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Looking forward, Cal-Baker. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cal-Baker.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-6 record against the spread vs LBSU over their last seven matchups.

Cal-Baker. came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 79-66. Will Cal-Baker. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a 4.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Cal-Baker..