Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: UC Irvine 10-2, Cal Baptist 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fowler Events Center. The Anteaters' defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so the Lancers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

UC Irvine is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 92 points last Thursday, they were much more limited against Duquesne last Saturday. They took a hard 70-54 fall against the Dukes. The Anteaters didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, UC Irvine smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Duquesne only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist earned a 79-73 win over Jackson State on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lancers.

UC Irvine's loss dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Cal Baptist, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC Irvine has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Cal Baptist against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-9 ATS record can't hold a candle to UC Irvine's 8-3.

Odds

UC Irvine is a 4.5-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist and UC Irvine both have 1 win in their last 2 games.