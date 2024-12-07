Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Stanford 7-2, California 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

California is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

California is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell 98-93 to Missouri on Tuesday. The Golden Bears were up 51-33 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Andrej Stojakovic, who went 9 for 13 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Rytis Petraitis, who had 17 points in addition to five assists and three steals.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Stanford's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 77-63 victory over Utah Valley on Tuesday.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylen Blakes, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The loss snapped California's winning streak at four games and leaves them with a 6-2 record. As for Stanford, their win bumped their record up to 7-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: California has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Stanford, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, Stanford will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, California is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Stanford.

Odds

California is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against California.