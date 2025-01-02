Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Drexel 8-5, Campbell 5-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drexel is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7:00 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Drexel is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Penn State just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Saturday. They took a 75-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Drexel's loss came about despite a quality game from Yame Butler, who went 8 for 15 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevon Vanderhorst, who earned 14 points.

Meanwhile, Campbell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. Their2024 ended with a 97-81 loss against N. Carolina.

Campbell's defeat came about despite a quality game from Colby Duggan, who went 11 for 18 en route to 32 points. The dominant performance also gave Duggan a new career-high in threes (five).

Drexel's loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Campbell, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Drexel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel strolled past Campbell in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 81-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.