Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Chicago State 2-19, CCSU 13-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They and the Chicago State Cougars will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Cougars took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Blue Devils, who come in off a win.

On Friday, CCSU made easy work of Le Moyne and carried off a 93-70 victory.

Meanwhile, Chicago State didn't have quite enough to beat Stonehill on Friday and fell 75-73. The Cougars have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Stonehill racked up 18.

CCSU has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Chicago State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: CCSU has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've only made 36.8% of their field goals this season. Given CCSU's sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.