Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Quinnipiac 5-6, CCSU 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

After four games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They will welcome the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Bobcats took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Blue Devils, who come in off a win.

If Quinnipiac heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when CCSU took over last week. CCSU dodged a bullet on Wednesday and finished off Fairfield 64-63.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac entered their matchup against Holy Cross on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Quinnipiac was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to Holy Cross. The Bobcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Savion Lewis, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%). Khaden Bennett, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Quinnipiac struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

CCSU is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Quinnipiac, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-6.

CCSU came up short against Quinnipiac when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 74-70. Will CCSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Quinnipiac has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 3 years.