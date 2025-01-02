Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 6-7, Cent. Arkansas 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Farris Center. The Bears have the home-court advantage, but the Colonels are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Eastern Kentucky is headed into the match having just suffered their closest loss since November 25, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of Louisville by a score of 78-76. The Colonels haven't had much luck with the Cardinals recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Eastern Kentucky's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of George Kimble III, who scored 24 points along with three steals, and Jackson Holt, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with SW Christian on Sunday as they won 87-69.

Cent. Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SW Christian only pulled down eight.

Eastern Kentucky now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Cent. Arkansas, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Eastern Kentucky has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid victory over Cent. Arkansas in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 95-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonels, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Cent. Arkansas.