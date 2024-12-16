Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: The Citadel 5-4, Cent. Arkansas 2-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Citadel has enjoyed a eight-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Farris Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Citadel is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 94 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Campbell on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 86-58 bruising that the Fighting Camels dished out on Thursday. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 82-57 walloping at the hands of Arkansas. The Bears were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Citadel's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Cent. Arkansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Citadel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Cent. Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.