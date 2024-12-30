Who's Playing

Cleary Cougars @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Cleary 0-4, Central Michigan 5-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Cleary Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McGuirk Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured Central Michigan would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Arizona, and, well: they nailed that call. Central Michigan took a serious blow against Arizona on Saturday, falling 94-41. The match marked the Chippewas' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Central Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Arizona racked up 28.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cleary lost to Duquesne on Friday, and Cleary lost bad. The score wound up at 93-45. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-22.

Central Michigan now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Cleary, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.