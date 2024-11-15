Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: FAU 2-1, Charleston 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The FAU Owls are taking a road trip to face off against the Charleston Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Tuesday, FAU came up short against UCF and fell 100-94. The loss was the Owls' first of the season.

Despite the defeat, FAU had strong showings from Leland Walker, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds, and Kaleb Glenn, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Charleston didn't have too much trouble with South Florida on Friday as they won 86-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cougars.

Charleston relied on the efforts of Ante Brzovic, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds, and CJ Fulton, who scored 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, FAU fell to 2-1. As for Charleston, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

FAU is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: FAU is playing on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Charleston is a slight 1.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.