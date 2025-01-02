Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Hampton 8-5, Charleston 10-3

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloSports

What to Know

Hampton is 0-3 against Charleston since December of 2022 but things could change on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Charleston is hoping to do what Howard couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Hampton's winning streak, which now stands at five games. Hampton took down Howard 83-67. The Pirates' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Hampton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Wayne Bristol Jr., who posted 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Noah Farrakhan, who earned 17 points along with seven assists and three steals. Farrakhan's performance made up for a slower game against Loyola Maryland last Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyrese Mullen, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Hampton was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 18.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Wednesday Charleston sidestepped Charlotte for an 84-81 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Brzovic also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was AJ Smith, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points.

Hampton pushed their record up to 8-5 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Charleston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hampton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Hampton suffered a grim 107-86 defeat to Charleston in their previous meeting back in January. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will Hampton be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 2 years.