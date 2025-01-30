Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Stony Brook 5-16, Charleston 16-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Charleston. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Charleston is returning to their home court after beating Elon on theirs, despite the fact Elon has dominated at home this season. Charleston walked away with a 76-62 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Lazar Djokovic, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Charleston smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook can finally bid farewell to their eight-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 89-74 win over North Carolina A&T. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Seawolves considering their 54-point performance the matchup before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stony Brook to victory, but perhaps none more so than CJ Luster II, who went 9 for 13 en route to 31 points. Luster II had some trouble finding his footing against Campbell on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Charleston is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Stony Brook, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-16.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Charleston has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Charleston's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston came out on top in a nail-biter against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 82-79. Will Charleston repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a big 15.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last 2 years.