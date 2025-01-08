Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: High Point 13-4, Charleston Southern 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers have the home-court advantage, but the Panthers are expected to win by 8.5 points.

The experts predicted High Point would be headed in after a victory, but UNC-Ash. made sure that didn't happen. High Point opened the new year with a less-than-successful 103-99 defeat to UNC-Ash. on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern couldn't handle Longwood on Saturday and fell 83-78.

Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

High Point's loss dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Charleston Southern, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 5-12.

High Point strolled past Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 74-59. Does High Point have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

High Point is a big 8.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.