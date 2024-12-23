Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Murray State 6-5, Charlotte 6-4

What to Know

The Murray State Racers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday. The Racers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Murray State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145, but even that wound up being too high. They took a hard 66-49 fall against Nebraska on Sunday. The match marked the Racers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the loss, Murray State had strong showings from Kylen Milton, who earned 19 points plus two steals, and KyeRon Lindsay, who posted six points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Milton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Murray State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.5 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 10.2 per game.

Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind Hawaii on Sunday and lost 78-61.

Despite their defeat, Charlotte saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaehshon Thomas, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Murray State's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Murray State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes this season. Given Murray State's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Murray State is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Murray State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

