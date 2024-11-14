Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Morehead State 1-2, Chattanooga 0-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will face off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKenzie Arena. The Eagles are expected to lose this one by 12 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Morehead State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 89 points last Wednesday, they were much more limited against Cincinnati on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 83-56 defeat at the hands of the Bearcats.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 67-61 to Austin Peay. The Mocs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Chattanooga smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Morehead State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Chattanooga, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid victory over Chattanooga in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 87-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 12-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mocs, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.