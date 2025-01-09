Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: UNCG 9-6, Chattanooga 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Chattanooga is heading back home. They and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKenzie Arena. The Mocs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Chattanooga earned an 81-68 win over The Citadel.

Chattanooga was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as The Citadel only posted 11.

Meanwhile, UNCG entered their tilt with Furman on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They greeted the New Year with with an 84-67 victory over the Paladins.

Chattanooga's win bumped their record up to 9-6. As for UNCG, they pushed their record up to 9-6 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Chattanooga has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Chattanooga against UNCG in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the team secured an 89-61 win. Does Chattanooga have another victory up their sleeve, or will UNCG turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.