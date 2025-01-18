Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Le Moyne 6-12, Chicago State 1-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Le Moyne Dolphins and the Chicago State Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones Convocation Center. The Cougars have the home-court advantage, but the Dolphins are expected to win by three points.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Le Moyne finally turned things around against Mercyhurst on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-63 victory over the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Chicago State lost to Stonehill at home by a decisive 68-52 margin on Sunday. The Cougars have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Stonehill racked up 18.

Le Moyne's win bumped their record up to 6-12. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Le Moyne hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 58.6. The only thing between Le Moyne and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Le Moyne is a 3-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

