Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Radford 4-2, Chicago State 0-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will face off against the Radford Highlanders at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center. The Cougars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Chicago State would be stumbling into the match after a tough loss to Indiana State, and, well: they nailed that call. Chicago State was dealt a punishing 97-61 loss at the hands of Indiana State on Friday.

Despite their defeat, Chicago State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quincy Allen, who posted 14 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Allen had some trouble finding his footing against San Fran. on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot attacks on offense in their last four matchups, Radford finally fizzled out on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-51 bruising that Clemson dished out on Thursday. The game marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Chicago State's loss dropped their record down to 0-6. As for Radford, the defeat snapped their winning streak at four games and leaves them with a 4-2 record.