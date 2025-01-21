Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Texas Tech 13-4, Cincinnati 12-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats' defense has only allowed 60.6 points per game this season, so the Red Raiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Saturday, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid victory over Arizona State, taking the game 67-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bearcats.

Dillon Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus three steals and two blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech didn't have too much trouble with Arizona on Saturday as they won 70-54.

Among those leading the charge was JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas State on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Elijah Hawkins, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Texas Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arizona only pulled down eight.

Cincinnati's win bumped their record up to 12-5. As for Texas Tech, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cincinnati has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cincinnati came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 75-72. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does Texas Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.