Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Brescia 0-2, Clev. State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They will welcome the Brescia Bearcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while the Bearcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Clev. State is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 6th on Saturday. Everything went their way against Green Bay as Clev. State made off with an 83-61 win.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Brescia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 94-66 defeat at the hands of Bellarmine.

Clev. State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Brescia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.