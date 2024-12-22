Who's Playing

Midway Eagles @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Midway 0-7, Clev. State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Midway Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. One thing working in the Vikings' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

On Thursday, Clev. State didn't have too much trouble with Oakland as they won 92-75.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 15.2.

Meanwhile, Midway had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: Midway lost to Bellarmine back in November, and Midway lost bad. The score wound up at 101-60. The Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured seven defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Clev. State now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Midway, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.