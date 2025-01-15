Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-9, Clev. State 12-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

N. Kentucky and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center.

The experts predicted N. Kentucky would be headed in after a win, but Oakland made sure that didn't happen. N. Kentucky took a 68-53 bruising from Oakland on Saturday. The Norse have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Clev. State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They came out on top against the Penguins by a score of 80-72. 80 seems to be a good number for the Vikings as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

N. Kentucky's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9. As for Clev. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 75-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State and N. Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.