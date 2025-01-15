Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-9, Clev. State 12-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N. Kentucky and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center.
The experts predicted N. Kentucky would be headed in after a win, but Oakland made sure that didn't happen. N. Kentucky took a 68-53 bruising from Oakland on Saturday. The Norse have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Clev. State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They came out on top against the Penguins by a score of 80-72. 80 seems to be a good number for the Vikings as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.
N. Kentucky's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9. As for Clev. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.
N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 75-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Clev. State and N. Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 22, 2024 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Clev. State 73
- Jan 07, 2024 - Clev. State 88 vs. N. Kentucky 85
- Mar 07, 2023 - N. Kentucky 63 vs. Clev. State 61
- Feb 19, 2023 - Clev. State 64 vs. N. Kentucky 63
- Jan 19, 2023 - N. Kentucky 57 vs. Clev. State 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Clev. State 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Clev. State 72 vs. N. Kentucky 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. N. Kentucky 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - Clev. State 58 vs. N. Kentucky 44
- Feb 20, 2020 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Clev. State 59