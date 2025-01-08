Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lehigh 6-7, Colgate 4-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Lehigh since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Colgate is headed into the matchup hoping to find some of the success that defined their season last year. They fell 66-60 to Bucknell on Sunday.

Colgate's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sam Wright, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points. The dominant performance also gave Wright a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Lehigh's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-74 loss to Loyola Maryland.

Despite their defeat, Lehigh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cam Gillus, who went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds and six steals, was perhaps the best of all. Gillus continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Tyler Whitney-Sidney was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 22 points.

Colgate's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Lehigh, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Everything went Colgate's way against Lehigh when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as Colgate made off with a 74-55 win. In that match, Colgate amassed a halftime lead of 45-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.