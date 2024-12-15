Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Vermont 5-6, Colgate 2-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are taking a road trip to face off against the Colgate Raiders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cotterell Court. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Vermont is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. The matchup between them and Yale wasn't particularly close, with Vermont falling 65-50.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Vermont struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Yale racked up 16.

Meanwhile, Colgate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kentucky.

Parker Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Vermont now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Colgate, they have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 2-9.

Vermont came up short against Colgate in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 77-71. Can Vermont avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colgate.