Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colo. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 49-26.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-6 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with a 4-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Fresno State 4-11, Colo. State 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Colo. State is 10-0 against Fresno State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Rams will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, everything went Colo. State's way against San Jose State as Colo. State made off with a 72-50 win.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Clifford continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Rashaan Mbemba, who went 6 for 7 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds.

Colo. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Jose State only posted five.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 89-83 loss to Utah State. The Bulldogs got off to an early lead (up 17 with 10:03 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Alex Crawford, who went 10 for 13 en route to 26 points plus two blocks. Jalen Weaver was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Colo. State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for Fresno State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Colo. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Colo. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-9 ATS record.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last 5 years.