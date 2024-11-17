Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Harvard 1-3, Colorado 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Harvard Crimson at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be strutting in after a victory while the Crimson will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado will head into Wednesday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 30-point they dealt CS Fullerton on Wednesday. Colorado steamrolled past CS Fullerton 83-53. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Julian Hammond III led the charge by earning 11 points plus two steals. What's more, Hammond III also posted a 57.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Andrej Jakimovski was another key player, earning 17 points.

Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as CS Fullerton only posted four.

Meanwhile, Harvard's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 78-56 walloping at the hands of Northeastern.

Despite the loss, Harvard had strong showings from Chandler Pigge, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Thomas Batties II, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds.

Colorado's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Harvard, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Looking forward, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Colorado is a big 13.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

