S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: S. Dak. State 8-4, Colorado 7-2

The S. Dak. State Jackrabbits are taking a road trip to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at CU Events Center. The Jackrabbits are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, S. Dak. State couldn't handle Nevada and fell 77-63. The match marked the Jackrabbits' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Colorado strolled past Colo. State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 72-55. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Buffaloes.

Bangot Dak was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points. What's more, he also posted a 87.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Colo. State only racked up seven.

S. Dak. State's defeat dropped their record down to 8-4. As for Colorado, their win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. S. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

S. Dak. State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: S. Dak. State is playing on the road, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Colorado is a big 8.5-point favorite against S. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.