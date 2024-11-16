Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Lafayette 1-2, Cornell 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lafayette is 1-7 against Cornell since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Lafayette Leopards will challenge the Cornell Big Red at 12:00 p.m. ET at Newman Arena. The Big Red took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Leopards, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row dating back to last season, Lafayette finally turned things around against Penn on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 win over the Quakers.

Lafayette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Caleb Williams, who posted 17 points. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against La Salle on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Butler, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Cornell, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 93-77 loss to La Salle on Tuesday. The loss was the Big Red's first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Jacob Beccles, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%).

Lafayette made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Cornell, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Lafayette came up short against Cornell when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Lafayette avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Lafayette.