Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-2, Cornell 3-1

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cornell Big Red at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Newman Arena. The Colonials might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, Robert Morris beat New Orleans 73-62.

Meanwhile, Cornell was able to grind out a solid victory over Lafayette on Saturday, taking the game 81-71. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Cornell's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jake Fiegen, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Fiegen a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three). Another player making a difference was AK Okereke, who posted 14 points in addition to two blocks.

Robert Morris' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Cornell, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Robert Morris in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Cornell is a big 9.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Cornell and Robert Morris both have 1 win in their last 2 games.