Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: FDU 1-1, Creighton 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the FDU Knights at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Creighton is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They came out on top against UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 99-86.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had a dynamite game for Creighton, dropping a double-double on 49 points and 11 rebounds. Kalkbrenner has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Steven Ashworth, who had 25 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for FDU against SUNY-Purchase on Thursday as the team secured a 112-72 win. With the Knights ahead 70-38 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Looking ahead, Creighton is probably looking forward to this one considering their 34 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 33.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

