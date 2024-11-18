Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Idaho State 2-2, CS Fullerton 0-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals are taking a road trip to face off against the CS Fullerton Titans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Titan Gym. The Titans are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bengals in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, Idaho State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego, taking the game 78-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bengals.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Idaho State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Evan Otten, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Otten is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Connor Hollenbeck was another key player, scoring 13 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They suffered a bruising 70-51 loss at the hands of Oregon State.

Idaho State's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bengals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

