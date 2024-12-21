Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Chicago State 0-13, CSNorthridge 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They will welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

CSNorthridge managed to keep up with USC until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. CSNorthridge might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting USC an easy 90-69 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Matadors have suffered since February 29th.

CSNorthridge's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Keonte Jones, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and PJ Fuller II, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave Jones a new career-high in assists (four).

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Chicago State, who still haven't picked up a win after 13 matchups. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-51 to Grand Canyon on Thursday. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-20.

CSNorthridge's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Chicago State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 59.8. The only thing between CSNorthridge and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

CSNorthridge beat Chicago State 74-64 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Will CSNorthridge repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CSNorthridge won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.