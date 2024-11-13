Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Albany 1-1, Dartmouth 2-0

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are taking a road trip to face off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Leede Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Dartmouth better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Albany really get things going. Albany put the hurt on Oneonta with a sharp 89-69 victory on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Great Danes as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oneonta only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth earned an 81-76 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The win got Albany back to even at 1-1. As for Dartmouth, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Going forward, Albany is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-14 record against the spread.

Albany was able to grind out a solid win over Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 73-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Albany is a slight 1-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Dartmouth and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.