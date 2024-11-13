Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Albany 1-1, Dartmouth 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will face off against the Albany Great Danes at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Leede Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid win over Sacred Heart, taking the game 81-76.

Dartmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacred Heart only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, on SaturdayOneonta kept up with Albany until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Albany blew past Oneonta 89-69. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Great Danes as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Dartmouth's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Albany, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Dartmouth came up short against Albany in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 73-68. Will Dartmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Dartmouth and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.