Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Dayton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Saint Joseph's 39-26.

If Dayton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Joseph's will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 12-7, Dayton 13-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.24

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Dayton Flyers and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Dayton will head into Tuesday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 20-point they dealt Duquesne on Tuesday. Everything went Dayton's way against Duquesne as Dayton made off with an 82-62 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-25.

Among those leading the charge was Enoch Cheeks, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and four steals. Javon Bennett was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Dayton was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Davidson typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Saint Joseph's proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 78-61.

Saint Joseph's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Xzayvier Brown led the charge by scoring 20 points along with six assists. Brown's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Rasheer Fleming, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks.

Dayton's win bumped their record up to 13-6. As for Saint Joseph's, their victory bumped their record up to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dayton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.