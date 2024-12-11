Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-9, Delaware State 4-6

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Delaware State Hornets will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Hall. The timing is sure in the Hornets' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Highlanders have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Delaware State is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since January 6th on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Loyola Maryland out 80-77.

Delaware State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alston Andrews out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Andrews also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Kaseem Watson was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's game on Saturday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Navy by a score of 69-64.

N.J. Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sebastian Robinson, who went 9 for 16 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Robinson had some trouble finding his footing against Seton Hall on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Tim Moore Jr., who earned ten points in addition to four blocks.

Delaware State's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for N.J. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 2-9.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware State came up short against N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 81-72. Will Delaware State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.