Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Mercer 1-0, DePaul 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

The Mercer Bears are headed away from home for the first time to take on the DePaul Blue Demons at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wintrust Arena. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Mercer is headed out to face DePaul after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Mercer blew past VA-Lynchburg, posting a 125-54 win. With the Bears ahead 59-29 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Mercer smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that DePaul was far and away the favorite against Prairie View on Thursday. DePaul claimed a resounding 92-59 victory over Prairie View. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blue Demons.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead DePaul to victory, but perhaps none more so than Layden Blocker, who had 12 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds. Blocker's performance made up for a slower matchup against Southern Indiana on Monday. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Rivera, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points.

Mercer is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-11 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Mercer considering the team was a sub-par 7-11 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $721.62. On the other hand, DePaul will play as the favorite, and the team was 3-5 as such last season.

Odds

DePaul is a big 8-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Demons, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.