Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Providence 6-4, DePaul 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

Providence is preparing for their first Big East matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Friars were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Providence came up short against Rhode Island and fell 69-63.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Bensley Joseph, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Bryce Hopkins, who had 16 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, DePaul's undefeated season came to an end after seven games on Wednesday. They took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas Tech. The game marked the Blue Demons' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Like Providence, DePaul lost despite seeing results from several players. NJ Benson led the charge by scoring nine points along with five rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacob Meyer, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Providence has traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season. As for DePaul, their loss was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 7-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Providence has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 12.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence beat DePaul 81-70 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

DePaul is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Friars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Providence has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.