Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Wichita State 8-1, DePaul 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

DePaul fought the good fight in their overtime match against Providence on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 70-63 to the Friars. The Blue Demons haven't had much luck with the Friars recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

David Skogman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Troy D'Amico, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Wichita State). They came out on top against ETSU by a score of 96-87 on Saturday. The Shockers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wichita State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Corey Washington, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Hill, who posted 20 points.

DePaul's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-2. As for Wichita State, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: DePaul has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wichita State, though, as they've only made 30.3% of their threes this season. Given DePaul's sizable advantage in that area, Wichita State will need to find a way to close that gap.