Xavier Musketeers @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Xavier 9-7, DePaul 9-7

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, DePaul is heading back home. They and the Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

DePaul fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Seton Hall on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 85-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates. The loss hurts even more since the Blue Demons were up 45-26 with 19:38 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Troy D'Amico, who went 5 for 6 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%). Another player making a difference was David Thomas, who posted ten points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Xavier couldn't handle St. John's on Tuesday and fell 82-72. The Musketeers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zach Freemantle, who had 22 points in addition to two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Georgetown on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Dayvion McKnight, who earned 11 points along with eight assists and three steals.

DePaul dropped their record down to 9-7 with the loss, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Xavier, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

DePaul took a serious blow against Xavier in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 91-58. Will DePaul have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Xavier has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.