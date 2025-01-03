Halftime Report

Robert Morris and Detroit have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 31-21, Robert Morris has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Robert Morris entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Detroit step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Robert Morris 9-5, Detroit 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Colonials will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Robert Morris is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They snuck past N. Kentucky with a 97-93 win on Sunday. The Colonials' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 73-64 to Youngstown State. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Robert Morris' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 5-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Robert Morris beat Detroit 75-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Robert Morris have another victory up their sleeve, or will Detroit turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Robert Morris is a 4.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.