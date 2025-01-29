Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: N. Iowa 13-8, Drake 18-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Drake Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Knapp Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

On Saturday, N. Iowa didn't have too much trouble with Indiana State as they won 74-56. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Panthers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Campbell, who posted 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Campbell's performance made up for a slower match against Missouri State on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Ben Schwieger, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Drake came tearing into Saturday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-62 win over the Bears.

Among those leading the charge was Bennett Stirtz, who scored 18 points in addition to four steals.

N. Iowa is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for Drake, they pushed their record up to 18-2 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've made 48.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Iowa beat Drake 91-77 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.