Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Colgate 1-0, Drexel 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Drexel Dragons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Colgate is headed out to face Drexel after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Colgate blew past SUNY-Canton, posting a 95-62 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 53.5 in the Raiders' favor.

Colgate was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SUNY-Canton only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Drexel posted their biggest victory since December 18, 2023 on Monday. They put a hurting on Georgian Court to the tune of 95-43. With the Dragons ahead 56-19 at the half, the match was all but over already.