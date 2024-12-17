Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: George Mason 7-3, Duke 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots are taking a road trip to face off against the Duke Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Patriots sitting on five straight victories and the Blue Devils on four.

Last Saturday, George Mason earned a 76-64 win over Tulane.

George Mason got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Darius Maddox out in front who earned 17 points in addition to two steals. Brayden O'Connor was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Duke was far and away the favorite against Incarnate Word on Tuesday. Duke steamrolled past Incarnate Word 72-46. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Duke can attribute much of their success to Khaman Maluach, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds. Maluach's performance made up for a slower game against Louisville on Sunday. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Evans, who scored 14 points.

Duke smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Incarnate Word only pulled down eight.

George Mason's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3. As for Duke, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. George Mason hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.