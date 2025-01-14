Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Miami 4-12, Duke 14-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Hurricanes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Hurricanes are staggering into the matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Blue Devils will skip in buoyed by ten consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Miami came up short against Wake Forest and fell 88-78.

Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from Matthew Cleveland, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus two blocks. Less helpful for Miami was Brandon Johnson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Miami smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Duke earned an 86-78 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Cooper Flagg had a dynamite game for Duke, going 11 for 14 en route to 42 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Flagg a new career-high in threes (four). Khaman Maluach was another key player, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Miami's loss dropped their record down to 4-12. As for Duke, their victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-2.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Miami has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami took a serious blow against Duke when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 84-55. Can Miami avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duke is a big 23-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.