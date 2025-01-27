Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: North Carolina State 9-10, Duke 17-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Wolfpack are crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Blue Devils will bounce in with 13 consecutive wins.

Duke is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 63-56 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. The 63-point effort marked the Blue Devils' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Cooper Flagg was the offensive standout of the match as he posted 24 points in addition to seven rebounds and six assists.

Duke smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 5-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State couldn't handle SMU on Saturday and fell 63-57.

Despite their defeat, North Carolina State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Hill, who scored 14 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Duke's win was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-2. As for North Carolina State, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Duke has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Duke's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duke came up short against North Carolina State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 76-64. Will Duke have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Duke is a big 22-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.